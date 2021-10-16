Morgan Stanley Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

