Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $58.32

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.32, but opened at $61.88. Xometry shares last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $11,798,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $12,175,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

