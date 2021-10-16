Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$195.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$191.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.30. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.9865463 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

