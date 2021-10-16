CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.6088447 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

