MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

