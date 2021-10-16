Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.81. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

