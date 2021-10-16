Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE CALX opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

