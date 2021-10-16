PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$266.37 million and a P/E ratio of 28.12.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 0.5319962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,250,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

