Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

VERU opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a P/E ratio of -858.14 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 164,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

