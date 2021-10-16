Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNFP. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

