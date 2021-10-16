StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.67. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Reidy acquired 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $325,028. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

