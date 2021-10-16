Morgan Stanley Increases Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,089

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a market cap of £139.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,798 ($23.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,513.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.