Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 944,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.98 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astrotech by 43.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

