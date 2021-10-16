American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 32.8% in September

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $19,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $11,580,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $8,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

American Public Education stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $470.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

