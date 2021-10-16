Morgan Stanley Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.18.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

