Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

