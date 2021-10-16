Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after buying an additional 506,724 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

