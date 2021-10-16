Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infosys Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $68,474,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

