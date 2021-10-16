Contrasting Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Net Savings Link’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 16.52 $17.07 million $0.77 113.05 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.56% 18.66% 8.46% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TechTarget and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget presently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

TechTarget beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

