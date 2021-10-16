Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) PT Lowered to GBX 24

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 24 ($0.31) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.06. The firm has a market cap of £713.62 million and a PE ratio of -185.00.

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

