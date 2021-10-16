TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Head to Head Comparison

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get TechTarget alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TechTarget and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Net Savings Link’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 16.52 $17.07 million $0.77 113.05 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.56% 18.66% 8.46% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechTarget beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.