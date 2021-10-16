JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.
Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
