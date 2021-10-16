JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

