Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $789.40 on Thursday. ASML has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $808.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ASML by 8.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ASML by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

