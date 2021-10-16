JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 578,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 59,085 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

