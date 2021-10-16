Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.42 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

