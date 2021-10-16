Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Erasca alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erasca (ERAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.