Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Masonite International stock opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

