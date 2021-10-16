Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading Up 14.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00. The company traded as high as C$47.85 and last traded at C$46.35. Approximately 316,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 296,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.54.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

