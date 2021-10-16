XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

