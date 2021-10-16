Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of API stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Agora has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agora by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

