TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TSRI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. TSR has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.