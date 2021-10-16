BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.89.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene stock opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,258 shares of company stock worth $68,755,690. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.