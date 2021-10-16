Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.