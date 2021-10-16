Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Boosted by Analyst

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

