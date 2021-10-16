VPC Impact Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 107,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,114% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,224,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,002,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.36 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

