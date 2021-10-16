Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 9 0 2.75 Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $18.05, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. Berry has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.40%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Berry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 8.94 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,013.00 Berry $523.83 million 1.27 -$262.89 million $0.56 14.77

Berry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67% Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Berry on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

