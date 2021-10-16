Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $292.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

