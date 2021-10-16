PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.42.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.