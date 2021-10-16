Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

