Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $65.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.