Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.12

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

