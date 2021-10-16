iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.80

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 11298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

