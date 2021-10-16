Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $359.00

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $359.00 and last traded at $359.00, with a volume of 64058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock valued at $456,737,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

