Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $359.00

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $359.00 and last traded at $359.00, with a volume of 64058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.89.
A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock valued at $456,737,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
