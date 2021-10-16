BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

