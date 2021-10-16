Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Financial Review

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Crexendo alerts:

This table compares Crexendo and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.70 $7.94 million $0.47 12.66 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

Crexendo beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.