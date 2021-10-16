Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xperi and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.19 $146.76 million $1.75 10.64 Ideal Power $430,000.00 203.88 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 14.27% 20.39% 10.81% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xperi and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Xperi presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.12%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.54%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Xperi.

Summary

Xperi beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

