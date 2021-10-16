Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

