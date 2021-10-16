Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

SRE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.