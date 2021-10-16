Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

SRE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

