MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $18.75 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $43.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $53.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $188.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 85.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

