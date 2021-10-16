Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.51 billion and the lowest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.96 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Shares of COF opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

